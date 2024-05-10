Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Encouraged with Findings on Federal Report on Greenhouse Gases

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the findings in a recent federal greenhouse gas emissions report are positive news.

On May 2, the federal government released Canada’s 2024 national Inventory report, which tracks and reports on the country`s greenhouse gas emissions, with this edition providing estimates from 1990 to 2022.

A release from the government states the data for 2022 shows emission were significantly lower, by 44 mega tonnes, than pre-pandemic 2019 levels. It also states the 2022 emission of 708 mega tonnes are the lowest they have been in 25 years, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, when the global economic shutdown caused emissions to drop sharply.

Fraser says we continue to see economic growth at a time when emissions are coming down, noting the country is moving in the right direction while there is still a long way to go.