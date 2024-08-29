Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal and Nova Scotia Governments’ Partnership on Planting More Trees is a Measure to Help Mitigate the Impacts of Climate Change

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says as we continue to deal with the impacts of climate change, more has to be done to mitigate it, and more trees are part of that effort.

The federal and Nova Scotia Governments are teaming up to plant more than 21 million trees.

Fraser says this is part of the federal government’s initiative to plant 2 billion trees.

The 21 million trees will be planted on public and private lands in the province by 2031. That works out to more than 21 trees for each resident of Nova Scotia.

This fall, 23 tree planting projects in Nova Scotia will proceed involving more than 570,000 trees, including some in the local area.

Projects have been approved locally this fall in Pictou, Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria Counties.