Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased Mulroney Institute of Government Chosen to the home of Canadian Maritime Security Network by Canada’s Defence Department

Jun 20, 2024 | Local News

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming news St. FX University’s Mulroney Institute of Government has been chosen by the national Defence Department to be the home of the Canadian Maritime Security Network.
The CMSN will offer policy advice to the Canadian government while monitoring rapidly evolving maritime security.

Mulroney Hall, home of the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government (Ken Kingston photo)

Fraser says it’s an exciting development.
Fraser says to see an institution of national importance being housed at a local university is a vote of confidence in the work of the community and St. FX
The project is a partnership with the Centre for Military and Security Studies at the University of Calgary.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year