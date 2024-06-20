Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Pleased Mulroney Institute of Government Chosen to the home of Canadian Maritime Security Network by Canada’s Defence Department

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming news St. FX University’s Mulroney Institute of Government has been chosen by the national Defence Department to be the home of the Canadian Maritime Security Network.

The CMSN will offer policy advice to the Canadian government while monitoring rapidly evolving maritime security.

Fraser says it’s an exciting development.

Fraser says to see an institution of national importance being housed at a local university is a vote of confidence in the work of the community and St. FX

The project is a partnership with the Centre for Military and Security Studies at the University of Calgary.