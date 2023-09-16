Tim Horton's Antigonish
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Remembers Former Guysborough District Warden and Provincial Cabinet Minister Lloyd Hines

Tributes are continuing to come in for former Guysborough District Warden and provincial

Lloyd Hines

cabinet minister Lloyd Hines, who died earlier this week.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Hines will be missed, adding he was a good person who worked hard for his community.

Fraser says he crossed paths with Hines many times as he toured Guysborough County and the eastern shore.

Fraser says Hines was very kind to him in his early years as a Member of Parliament, offering some pointers on being an elected representative