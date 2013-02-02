Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Goal of Building Community Resilience Program is to Empower Communities

In January, the federal government announced $3 million for a new Building Community Resilience program, which is going help with events supporting multiculturalism and anti-racism initiatives.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the goal is to empower communities by facilitating events that strengthen connections between community members, and help foster unity between different cohorts within a community. He said this will include public education and cultural heritage events.

Fraser said it is important that everyone does their part to combat racism and discrimination, noting Canada is a country that draws enormous strength from its diversity and we’re better for it when we can bring together people from different perspectives and life experiences to learn from one another. He said this doesn’t happen by coincidence and it won’t continue without effort.