Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Government is working with Indigenous Community on Designing and Implementing a Health Equity Fund

As part of the recent announcement of an additional $198.6 billion over 10 years for health care

in Canada, the government set aside $2 billion for the Indigenous Health Equity Fund to support health care in First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the government will work with Indigenous partners over the coming months to design and implement the fund so it meets the priorities coming directly from the communities it will affect.

Given the current health inequities existing in Indigenous communities, and the distinct needs certain communities face, Fraser said the fund is important. By engaging directly with Indigenous communities and setting the health care funding priorities to the impacted communities, Fraser said the government can be certain to receive better outcomes than without getting feedback.