Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Health Care a top priority a Top Priority With Federal Government

When it comes to health care, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it is a top priority for the federal government, adding it is the thing he heard most about as an MP.

While health care is technically a provincial responsibility, Fraser says, the feds have a role to play.

Some examples of doing more include the launch of the new Canada dental benefit, the first phase of the National pharmacare program, and a new $500 million fund to support youth mental health services. Fraser said the federal government will continue to support the provincial health care system