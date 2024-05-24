Listen Live

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Pharmacare Plan additions is a major step forward to ensure Canadians have access to the medicines they need

May 24, 2024 | Regional News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to Nova Scotia Friday to announce new details on the government’s Pharmacare Plan.

The PM was in the province to share details to extend coverage initially for contraceptives and diabetes medication. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says this is a major step forward to ensure Canadians have access to the medicines they need.

Fraser says government’s commitment to the program is $59 million this year, increasing over the next few years to $477 million annually.


