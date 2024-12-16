Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Rural Transit Solutions Fund is a Recognition Smaller Communities with Transit Systems Deserve Federal Support

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s a recognition by the federal government there are a lot of smaller communities in the country that don’t have large municipally owned transit systems with existing ridership, but deserve federal support.

Recently Fraser announced support for 12 rural transit projects across the province, including Pictou County Transit, which received $136,761 to purchase a vehicle to help expand service to Trenton, Westville, Pictou, and Pictou Landing First Nation. There was also a commitment to the service for long-term funding. Fraser says the money comes from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund.

The funding announcements also included $133,876 in federal funding for the purchase of two hybrid vehicles and one electric vehicle to expand the dial-a-ride service in the Municipality of the County of Victoria.

Fraser says the federal government is launching the next round of funding under this program on December 16 and the Active Transportation Fund.