Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Welcomes $355 Million Federal-Provincial Agreement to improve Health Care

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased with the recent $355 million federal-provincial agreement to improve health care in Nova Scotia.

Fraser says what’s unique about this deal is that it targets specific areas that the province has agreed to.

Fraser says that includes increasing access to primary care, reducing backlogs and wait times, continuing to support mental health services and using technology to get better access to health data.

The bilateral agreement is for three years. Provincial Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says details on where federal funding will go will become clearer as the province prepares its budget.