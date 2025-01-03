Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Welcomes Affordability Measures Announced by the Federal Government Over the Past Year

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says he’s pleased with a number of affordability issues the federal government enacted over the past 12 months

.

In a year-end interview, Fraser says in recent months, we have seen inflation coming down but consumers are still dealing with the higher base level of the cost of living.

Fraser says changes have been made to address concerns that Canadians have.

Fraser says other measures include the GST tax holiday until February on a number of items, falling costs for child care, funding for Nova Scotia as part of the National School Food Program, and expansion of the federal student loan forgiveness program to include doctors and nurses.