Central Nova Sean Fraser says a local group is breathing New Life into the Former Stellarton Memorial Rink

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a community group is breathing new life into the former Stellarton Memorial Rink, a building that has been standing since 1947.

Fraser and Darren Stroud, President of the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association recently announced the federal government is providing $6 million to turn the facility into a green, multi-purpose, indoor recreation facility.

Fraser has fond memories of the rink; it is where he learned to skate as a boy.

A few years ago, Fraser says the town made the difficult decision to shut down the facility. However, Fraser says a local group saw an opportunity to re-purpose the rink.

The facility will be renamed the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre in continued tribute to fallen war veterans.

Upgrades to the building include improved insulation and mechanical systems to allow for four season operation for indoor sports and recreation. The building will also be made fully accessible with upgraded entryways and washrooms.

Federal funding comes from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program