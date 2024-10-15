Listen Live

Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey Fundraiser Garners more than $31,000 for Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society

Oct 15, 2024 | Local News

Last week, the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society received a cheque for over $31,000, thanks to the sale of poultry.

About five years ago, Steven  and Brian Eadie along with neighbour Joey MacVicar partnered with Eden Valley Poultry, a chicken and turkey processing company located in Berwick, to come up with Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey, offering bagged frozen whole chicken and turkeys. Each year since then, they have raised money for local organizations, such as the Antigonish Food Bank in year 1, Antigonish Challenger Baseball in year 2, and the Antigonish Town and County Palliative Care Society in the following three years.

Another successful fund-raiser for Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey in support of the Antigonish Palliative Care Society; raising more than $31,000. Pictured: Larry Starzowski, Julieanne Mattie, Steve Eadie, Brenda MacInnis, Joey McVicar and Joyce VanBerkel. Not pictured: Brian Eadie.

Over the course of those five years, they managed to raise over $110,000. Steven Eadie said this year’s total of over $31,000 was the most they raised in a single year, adding they included a 50-50 draw this time around as well.  

People can visit the Clydesdale Chicken and Turkey Facebook page for more information.


