Coady Institute marks International Development Week

St. FX University’s Coady Institute is marking International Development Week. It is held annually in the first full week of Feburary and spotlights Canadians’ contributions to eradicating poverty and building a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world.

The Coady trains global administrators on citizen-led, asset-based and community-driven leadership for economic and social change

.

One of its programs is ENGAGE; a five year project funded by Global Affairs Canada. Eric Smith, the project manager says it works with organizations in five countries around the world, looking at women’s leadership and their active participation in government.

Smith has just returned from Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Smith says the program is into its fourth year, but recently received an 18 month extension, ending in 2026.

Smith says that’s exciting, especially with the challenges of COVID where it was difficult to travel or have participants come to the Insitute. He says now there’s a chance to deepen and continue the work without time pressure.