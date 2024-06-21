Community and Industry Leader Lewis MacIntosh appointed to the Board of Directors of the Funeral Service Association of Canada

Listen Live

Jun 21, 2024 | Local News

A well-known community and industry leader in the local area has been appointed to a national board. Lewis MacIntosh of G. W. Giffin Funeral Home is now a member of the Board of Directors of the Funeral Service Association of Canada. It is the leading national organization representing funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums, bereavement sector suppliers and other deathcare professionals.

Lewis MacIntosh

MacIntosh has extensive experience as a financial analyst and more than 30 years in the funeral service profession.

In a release, the association says MacIntosh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board. MacIntosh says he is honored by the appointment and looks forward to working with colleagues to continue to uphold the highest standards of care and service in the profession.


