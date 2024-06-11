Compromise made on Stellarton’s Amendment to Noise Bylaw as GFL asks for reduction in Hours for Lower Noise in Bylaw

A small compromise was made as Stellarton Town council passed second and final reading of an amendment to the noise bylaw.

Green for Life, which picks up garbage and recyclables for several businesses downtown, asked for hours of lower noise to be reduced in some areas to allow for earlier & safer pickups, before heavier traffic flows.

Councillor Simon Lawand noted that he had given quite a bit of thought to the matter, trying to balance the ability of companies to work freely while minimizing disruption to residents.

Lawand put forward a change to the amendment, taking one area off the early exemption list. The bylaw amendment passed with the change in place. The updated wording to the noise bylaw will be available on the town of Stellarton’s website this week.