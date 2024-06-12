Country Rocks Riverside Concert set as Part of Canada Day Weekend of Racing at Riverside International Speedway

The inaugural Country Rocks Riverside concert on Friday, June 28 at Riverside International Speedway will feature the James Barker Band and special guests Eddie Cummings and Merimac presented by Tidal Tractor. The show starts at 7.

The Country Rocks Riverside concert is set to will kick off a Canada Day long weekend featuring the NASCAR Canada Series, East Coast International Pro Stock Tour, and Hot Rod Classics Vintage Race Series. Racing takes place on Saturday and Sunday. The festivities will conclude Sunday evening with a Canada Day Eve fireworks display.

Racing starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The grandstand gates will open at 1:30 p.m. in time for NASCAR practice at 1:45 p.m. and local practice at 2:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. fans get a chance to meet the drivers in a 30-minute autograph session.