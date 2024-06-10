Creative Community Symposium to Be Held in Antigonish To Discuss the Potential of an Arts Centre

A group of artists, art workers and supporters in Antigonish Town and County is planning a Creative Community Symposium for the end of the month.

The gathering to be held on Saturday, June 29th is organized by Antigonish Vision for the Arts. The symposium, to be held in the Community Room of the Peoples’ Place Library will run from 12:30 to 4.

One of the organizers of the event, Addy Strickland, says the intention of this symposium will be about the potential for an arts centre.

Strickland says there will also be discussion on the current arts assets and how they may be incorporated into that vision.

Community artist Nancy Turniawan is one of the co-chairs of the symposium https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/Turniawan-2.wav

Invitations to attend the event have gone to a variety of area residents including artists, videographers, writers, performers, musicians, art therapists and families.