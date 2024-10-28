Cross Country’s Eileen Benoit and Soccer’s Kyle Cordeiro named St. FX Athletes of the Week

X-Women Cross Country runner Eileen Benoit is the St. FX Female Athlete of the week. Benoit, a first year Education student in her fourth year of eligibility from Windsor, Ontario, led the X-Women to an AUS championship banner on Saturday with six runners in the top 10. She was also the individual AUS Champion and gold medalist in the 8 kilometre race.

The St. FX Male Athlete of the Week is X-men Soccer midfielder Kyle Cordeiro. The fifth year Business student from Oakville, Ontario was the AUS Men’s Soccer Championship Most Valuable Player as he captained the X-Men to their second consecutive AUS banner. He scored the game’s only goal in the championship game, in overtime, as the X-Men edged the UNB Reds1-0 on Sunday. The team captain also played a leading role in the their 4-1 semi-final win over Cape Breton Saturday. Cordeiro was also an AUS first-team all-star.

The St. FX Football Players of the Week are X-Men running back Caleb Fogarty, and defensive backs Naijaun David and Nathan Cayouette.