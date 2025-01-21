De-Sludging Work at the Antigonish Sewage Treatment Plant Complete

The de-sludging work at the Antigonish sewage treatment plant for the Town of Antigonish is now complete. Work on the de-sludging began late last year, following several complaints about the smell emanating from the facility earlier in the year.

In December, there was a equipment issue that delayed work by a few days, meaning the work could not be finished by Christmas. Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said the work is now done, noting they are awaiting on the numbers showing how much sludge was removed.

Antigonish awarded the tender for the lagoon sludge removal and transport from its sewer treatment plant to GFL in early November. The price tag for the de-sludging was just over $465,361.