District of St. Mary’s to Seek Bids to Remove Construction and Demolition Debris from the Local Transfer Station

During Monday’s regular monthly meeting of council for the District of St. Mary’s, members agreed to put out a call for tenders to remove all of the construction and demolition debris from the local transfer station and take it to an appropriate site.

Warden James Fuller says moving forward, the municipality is also taking steps to allow residents to dispose of this type waste properly.

Fuller said in May of 2021, the municipality applied to the province to build a new cell for construction and demolition debris. In July, an engineering study estimated it would cost the municipality about $800,000 to dig the cell to the province’s recently updated specifications.

He said they are hoping to hear back on the tender by the end of the month. Fuller also said council is working on a policy that would allow residents who are small contractors to get rid of some of their debris.