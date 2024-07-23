Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural and Recreation Centre in Inverness Receives Provincial Funding For a New Roof

The Dr. Bernie MacLean Cultural and Recreation Centre in Inverness is getting a boost from the province.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, who is also Nova Scotia’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Minister has announced the facility is receiving a grant of $430,000. The money will go towards a new roof.



The multi-purpose centre has hosted hockey, figure skating, concerts and community events for more than 50 years.

MacMaster says the building has provided a lot of enjoyment for people over the years, adding a new roof means new life for the rink and will help make memories for the next generation.