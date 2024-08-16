Dr. Jill Murphy appointed the new $5 million endowed Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions at St. FX University

St. FX University has announced the appointment of Dr. Jill Murphy as the new $5 million endowed Research Chair in Mental Health and Addictions.

Murphy has been a Research Associate with the Mood Disorders Centre in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of British Columbia since 2020.

Murphy says among the first tasks in her new role is connecting to a number of organizations and individuals in mental health and addictions in Nova Scotia.

The creation of this new research chair was announced in December. This research chair is viewed also as a significant development in the creation of the Victor and Mona Dahdeleh Institute of Health at St. FX.

The province has contributed $1 million the creation of the research chair, the Medavie Foundation $500,000, while St. FX and the QEII Foundation committed to raising the additional funds.