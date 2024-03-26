Drugs, Weapons seized by police following a Search of a Home in Stellarton

Police in Pictou County have charged two people with drug and weapons offences.

Last Wednesday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement unit, with assistance from Stellarton and Westville Police, the Pictou County District RCMP General Investigative Section and RCMP Dog Services searched a home on St. Bernard Street in Stellarton.

RCMP say at the home, officers arrested a woman and seized methamphetamine, hydromorphone, prescribed medications, baggies, cellular phones, forged documents, unlicensed spirts, firearms and ammunition. Another drug was seized, but it hasn’t been officially analyzed to determine what it is.

Prior to the search, police arrested a man at a targeted traffic stop. Police later seized cash, a scale and a cellular phone.

29-year old David Michael Burton Pellerine and 24-year-old Hannah Loraine Burns-Jobes both of Stellarton have been charged with Possession Contrary to an Order, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Carless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm Kowning it’s Unauthorized, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking. Both have been released on conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court on June 24th.