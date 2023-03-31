“Ducks” by Inverness County’s Kate Beaton wins CBC’s Canada Reads

A local author has won an annual literary competition sponsored by CBC.

Each year, the national broadcaster stages an event featuring a collection of new books written by Canadians called “Canada Reads”. Celebrities are chosen to defend each book selected. This year, the winner is Inverness County native Kate Beaton for her book “Ducks”. It’s a graphic autobiographical work as Beaton recounts her time working in the Alberta oilsands.

The book was defended by Halifax native Mattea Roach, best known for winning 23 consecutive matches on the American game show “Jeopardy” last year.