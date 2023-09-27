Eileen Alma named Executive Director of Coady Institute

A familiar face is taking over as Executive Director of St. FX University’s Coady Institute. Eileen Alma has been appointed to the position for a five year term, effective immediately.

For the past 16 months, Alma has been serving as the Institute’s interim Executive Director.

Previously, Alma was Director of the Coady’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership for nine years where she supervised programming on women’s leadership and gender equality both nationally and internationally.

She also directed the expansion of the Institute’s programming for Indigenous women leaders and communities.

She is also Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of Cooperation Canada, a national organization supporting a network of more than 100 civil society organizations across the country working in international development and humanitarian sectors.

Locally, she is Board Chair for the Friends of the Antigonish Library