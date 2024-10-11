Emergency Departments at Eastern Memorial and Strait Richmond Hospitals to Face Temporary Closures this Week

A pair of local emergency departments will see closures this week.

The emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso is closed until Monday, October 21 at 12 p.m. There is an urgent treatment clinic at Eastern Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 12, and Sunday, October 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. Phone line opens at 8 a.m. both days. To make an appointment, call 902-366-3268.

The emergency department at the Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston is closing on Saturday, October 12, at 7 a.m., and will re-open on Monday, October 14, at 10 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911. For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.