Emilie Chiasson to Run For Mayor of Antigonish

The Town of Antigonish has a new candidate for Mayor. Antigonish native Emilie Chiasson, has announced that she will run for the seat in the October Municipal election.

Chiasson works at the Coady Institute as a senior fundraiser, and volunteers with St Martha’s Auxiliary, the Maryvale Community Hall, and helps settle Ukrainian newcomers in Antigonish.

Her platform centers around connection, communication, community building and celebration by focusing on strengthening relationships, creating vision, and working together.

Chiasson states her campaign, titled Caring for Our Community, will reinvigorate the townspeople of Antigonish, adding she feels her perspective will help the town move forward in its in-progress goals and inject creative solutions to the challenges it will face. She stated she is eager to speak with and listen to the people of Antigonish.