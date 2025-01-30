February is Early Intervention Month

Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services is marking February as Early Intervention Month.

Olivia Melnick, Strait regional director for NSECDIS, called early intervention month a time to have conversations and increased awareness about childhood development, and the services available to families whose children may experience delay or difficulty.

Melnick said they can have conversations with parents about what to expect for their child`s age, and to get reassurance their child`s development is on track. She said the plan is to share information about Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services throughout the month, and dropping into their local family resource playgroup to share information and discuss child development, as well as through information through social media.

Melnick said Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services works with families to promote their child`s development, and offers coaching techniques to develop skills, knowledge, and confidence in parents and caregivers, as well as providing emotional support for families.

If parents have a concern about their child’s development they can go to Nova Scotia Early Childhood Development Intervention Services website at nsecdis.ca to make a referral or call 902 863 2298.