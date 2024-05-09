Federal Dental Care Plan Expands

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said the federal Dental Care Plan is expanding.

Applications opened for seniors aged 65-69 earlier this month, with applications opening earlier this year for older seniors. The plan will begin accepting applications for children under 18 later this year.

Kelloway said the fact there are Canadians without dental insurance is astonishing.

Kelloway said there are about 6,500 oral health care providers signed up and the government is working on getting more. He said it’s a new program so scaling it up is going to be key.