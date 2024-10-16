Federal Environment Assessment Underway on the proposed Boat Harbour Remediation Project

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Boat Harbour Remediation Project near Pictou.

Build Nova Scotia is proposing the remediation of Boat Harbour and nearby lands, located next to Pictou Landing First Nation and five kilometres east of Pictou. As part of the remediation work, an existing on-site hazardous waste containment facility would be vertically expanded to increase its capacity from 220,000 cubic metres to up to 1,074,000 cubic metres for the storage of hazardous waste-bearing sediment that would be removed from the effluent treatment facility.

The IAAC is inviting the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes IAAC’s conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project, as well as the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

The IAAC is also inviting comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ultimately issues a decision statement authorizing the proponent to proceed with the project and seek further necessary permits and approvals.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80164). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. People can submit comments by November 14th.