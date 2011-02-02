Federal Government approves funding to Nova Scotia Government for Credential Recognition for Internationally Trained Health Care Professionals

The federal government is providing funding to the province for credential recognition for health care professionals educated outside Canada.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there’s a significant number of people who can’t work at their full potential because the system doesn’t recognize credentials they have gained in another country.

Fraser says this will include a number of health care professions, such as more nurses, medical lab technicians, radiation technologists, pharmacists, and respiratory therapists.

Fraser says the federal government will work with the province to identify priority areas where a streamlined process is needed to recognize their credentials.