Federal Government commits $74 million to Upgrades to 19 Nova Scotia Harbours

The federal government today announced a $74 million investment over three years to continue work on 19 Nova Scotia harbours. The funding will go towards reconstructing and repairing wharfs, launchways and other critical harbour infrastructure.

More than $11.3 million of this overall investment in Nova Scotia is earmarked for five harbours that sustained serious damage from Hurricane Fiona: Cape John, Macleod’s Point in Ingonish, Baxter’s Cove in Judique, Little Judique Ponds, and New Waterford.

Other local harbours seeing work include Bailey’s Brook in Lismore, Grand Etang, Larry’s River, and Upper Whitehead.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway stated he is proud to be a part of the government`s investment in small craft harbours, calling it an investment in the whole community.