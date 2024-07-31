Federal Government commits up to $300 million to assist in Clean Hydrogen Trade with Germany

Jonathan Wilkinson, federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a commitment of up to $300 million to support clean hydrogen trade with Germany. A release from the government state the funds will be allocated via a competitive auction process expected to be launched by the end of the year, following European Commission review of the proposed auction parameters and a similar funding commitment from Germany.

The initiative is intended to help Canadian companies access German markets for their clean hydrogen and ammonia and will ensure Germany has access to competitively priced clean energy products produced by Canadian industry and workers.

The government made the announcement in Port Hawkesbury, with Kelloway stating the area possess enormous opportunity for clean hydrogen to be exported to other countries.

Kelloway said he was happy to see representation from Strait Area municipalities, the CBRM, the provincial government, and First Nations. He said the Strait area and surrounding areas are poised for strong development with renewable energy.