Federal Government contributes $200,000 to a Project to turn a Former NSLC Building in St. Peter’s into a Community Hub

The Federal government is providing support to the Village of St. Peter’s which is looking to establish a new community hub.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced a non-repayable contribution of $200,000 to the Village of St. Peter’s for a community hub, by re-purposing an unused building on the village’s Main Street.

Meghan Hayter, clerk/administrator for the Village of St. Peter’s, said the village took over the building, a former NSLC site, from the province in 2019. A couple of years prior to that, the village held community engagement sessions about what residents want to see in the village. Since then, it came out what residents were looking for included an accessible gathering space in the area, with Hayter noting they are trying to create that with the community hub. The funding came after an application from the Village.

The money will go towards renovations to accommodate a library, visitor information centre, and fitness centre, with the upgrades including new walls, washroom improvements, mechanical and electrical updates, new lighting, and the addition of a third main-level entrance.

Construction is set to begin next Monday, with a projected completion date of March 31