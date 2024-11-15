Federal Government Provides more Incentives to Municipalities to Encourage More Housing Development

The federal government has announced additional measures to assist in the construction of new homes.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also the federal Housing Minister, says a new fund has been established aimed at assisting municipalities in providing services needed to building houses.

Fraser says the first phase is a $1 billion program. Fraser says it’s a hoped that a second phase will be launched in the coming months worth $5 billion, aimed at provincial governments to ensure there is the infrastructure in place to build up housing stock.