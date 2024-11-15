Federal Government Provides more Incentives to Municipalities to Encourage More Housing Development

Listen Live

Nov 15, 2024 | Local News

The federal government has announced additional measures to assist in the construction of new homes.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also the federal Housing Minister, says a new fund has been established aimed at assisting municipalities in providing services needed to building houses.
Fraser says the first phase is a $1 billion program.  Fraser says it’s a hoped that a second phase will be launched in the coming months worth $5 billion, aimed at provincial governments to ensure there is the infrastructure in place to build up housing stock.


