Federal Government supports new Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre

The new Arisaig Lobster Interpretive Marine Life Centre is getting some help from the federal

government. The facility had a softy opening this morning at 10 at Arisaig Harbour.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the facility is getting just under $50,000.

The new facility houses a touch tank and aquariums with local marine species, interactive rope and knot tying displays, and donated historical items.

There’s also a scale model Cape Islander lobster fishing boat for kids to learn and play on, information panels, and a video of fishers. The centre will also have live lobster and frozen lobster for sale from May to September.