Federal government’s Canada Dental Benefit Approved

Legislation delivering affordability measures for Canadians, including the Canada Dental Benefit, received royal assent on November 17.

The Canada Dental Benefit is set to provide eligible parents or guardians with up to $650 per year for two years to cover dental expenses for children under 12. This benefit, which will support an estimated 500,000 children, is available to families without access to private dental insurance and with an adjusted family net income under $90,000. The Canada Revenue Agency will receive applications and processing payments for the benefit starting December 1.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said it was part of a package of measures to deal with affordability, which also includes a doubling of the GST rebate and a $500 top up to some low income renters.

Fraser said the size of a parent’s bank account shouldn’t dictate whether kids in a household can go to a dentist, adding the new rule is something of which he is proud.