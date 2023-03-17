Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre Receives Four Merritt Award Nominations, including three for “The Hobbitt”

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has been nominated for four Merritt Awards this year. The

Merritt Awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

The outdoor production of the Hobbitt last summer at The Keppoch has received three nominations, including Christian Murray for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role, and Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea Boyd for Outstanding New Nova Scotia Adaptation. The third nomination for the Hobbit is for Outstanding Costume Design by Marie France Labbe’.

The fourth nomination for Festival Antigonish is with it’s fall stage production “The Outside Inn”. Wes Babcock was nominated for Outstanding Scenic Design.

The Merritt Awards gala will be held March 27th at Alderny Landing.