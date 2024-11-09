For the Next Two Weeks, Nova Scotians can Vote Anywhere in the Province, Not Just in their Electoral District in the Nova Scotia Provincial Election

There is more flexibility in where you can vote in the lead-up to the November 26th Provincial Election.

Starting today, community polls will be open in various electoral districts Mondays to Saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm for two weeks, until Saturday, November 23rd. Voting is closed on Sundays. On November 11th, early voting locations will delay opening until 1 p.m. in recognition of Remembrance Day.

During this early voting period, Nova Scotians can vote anywhere in the province, not just in their electoral district.

Voters can find an early voting locations by calling their returning office, or the public call centre at 1-800-565-1504. You can also visit Elections Nova Scotia’s web site at electionsnovascotia.ca and click on the “Where Do I Vote” tool.

On Election Day, Tuesday, November 26th, voters will vote at their assigned voting location or the returning office in their electoral district, Voting on election day will be from 8 am to 8 pm.