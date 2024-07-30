Listen Live

Former player Andrew Boyle named Assistant Coach with the Cape Breton West Isalnders

Jul 30, 2024 | Sports

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia U18 Major Hockey have announced former player Andrew Boyle has accepted an Assistant Coaching position with the team.

Boyle played with the Islanders during the 2014 to 2016 seasons before moving on to the Antigonish Junior “B” Bulldogs of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League. He played five seasons with the Bulldogs, including the final two as captain.

Andrew Boyle

He graduated from St. FX with a Bachelor of Science in Human Kinetics degree in 2021 and completed his Education degree two years later.

Boyle spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League.

Boyle joins Head Coach Mike MacDonald, returning Assistant Coach Keenan Gillis and Video Coach Nick Muise as members of the Islanders Coaching Staff.


