Atlantic University Sport announced the legendary Coach Steve Konchalski will serve as the Honorary Chair for the 2024 AUS Basketball Championships.

Konchalski retired in 2021 after coaching the StFX X-Men for a remarkable 46 seasons, winning a combined 919 regular season, playoff and non-conference games. On nine occasions, Coach K’s teams hoisted the very same AUS Men’s Basketball Championship banner that will be handed out on February 25.