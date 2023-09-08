Former X-Women Rugby Starters chosen for Canada National Women’s Team in a two game Tour of England

Several former stand-outs with the St. FX Rugby X-Women have been named to the 32-member Canada Women’s Rugby team for its upcoming tour of England.

Forwards Olivia Demerchant and Tyson Beukeboom and back Magali Harvey are among the selected members of the team. The tour will be a tune-up for the inaugural WXV Tournament an upcoming women’s international rugby union event in New Zealand next month.

Another St. FX player, Emma Taylor of Scotsburn was named as a non-travelling reserve.

Canada and England will play two test matches, September 23rd in Exeter and September 30th in London.