Francine Clement-Fraser Wins Antigonish Region CSAP School Board Seat

The results are in from the lone contested seat on the CSAP school board in the local area.

Francine Clement-Fraser a former early childhood educator at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet garnered 743 votes in the race for the Antigonish region seat during municipal elections on Saturday. .



Clement-Fraser’s opponent, outgoing Antigonish County Councillor Remi Deveau, captured 613 votes.

The Antigonish Town and County returning office, responsible for the vote count, says it only received all the numbers from the other districts on Monday.

Other local board members elected by acclamation are Phillippe Hache in Cheticamp and Blair Sampson in Richmond.

The elected board includes 18 trustees in 10 regions across Nova Scotia where the 23 CSAP schools are located