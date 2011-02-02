Free Wi-Fi at Sherbrooke Public Library expanded to cover Main Street in the Community’s Downtown

The Eastern Counties Regional Library is expanding the range of the free Wi-Fi offered by the Sherbrooke Public Library. The free Internet can now be accessed along Main Street in the community’s downtown.

The Regional Library’s CEO Laura Emery says the Wi-Fi expansion project is the result of discussions with the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s.

St. Mary’s District Warden Greg Wier says this is an exciting development, adding it will provide important daily benefits to the community and all persons in the downtown.

Funding to expand Wi-Fi was provided through a Library Development Fund grant from the province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department.

Emery says they did a soft launch of the service in mid-December