Friendship Corner in Antigonish Celebrates 20 Years

The Friendship Corner in Antigonish is celebrating a special milestone. On Thursday aftenoon, the Friendship Corner will mark it’s 20th anniversary with a luncheon at the John Paul Centre at 1:30.

An organizer of the Friendship Corner, Mary Oxner, says they are inviting their funders, guests of the Friendship Corner, volunteers and community supporters

Visitors who come to the Friendship Corner represent a cross-section of our population; those who live with a mental illness or a physical impairment, have economic struggles, seniors, new residents or people beginning to return to their routine after a long illness. The Friendship Corner operates at the John Paul Centre Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. from September to June. Each year, the Friendship Corner attracts about 24-hundred guests.