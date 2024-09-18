Fusion Festival Set for This Weekend in New Glasgow

This year`s Fusion Festival is set for September 22, at Glasgow Square, New Glasgow.

Prasad Patil, a planning committee member for the event, running from 1-4 p.m., will feature performers and songs from across the globe, vendors, a fashion show, and artist workshops on knitting and watercolour painting.

Following the opening ceremonies, the Pictou Landing Warriors drumming group will kick off the performances, which will include songs from India, Philippines, and Korea, as well as Brazilian drumming from Samba Nova.

Patil invited all residents to come out to the annual event, have some fun, and enjoy the vibrancy of the festival, and local hospitality.

More on the Fusion Festival can be found by following this link: https://pcfusionfest.ca/schedule/