Garry Kell of Antigonish Strikes Gold at Canadian Arm Wrestling Championship

It’s gold for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Canadian Arm Wrestling Championships. Kell picked up two gold medals at the event held in Gatineau, Quebec over the Canada Day long Weekend.

He finished first in both the Disabled Class left hand, under 75 kilos and Disabled Class right hand. Kell also finished 6th in the Grand Masters Class-under 70 kilos.

Kell has been at 15 national championships and has 10 national titles.

Kell says he loves the sport, and will continue to compete as long as he is able.

Team Nova Scotia also had a strong showing at the championship, finishing third overall, behind Ontario and Quebec.