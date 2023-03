A successful weekend for Garry Kell of Antigonish at the Atlantic Arm Wrestling Championship in Springhill.

Kell won two events; 1st in left and 1st in right in the para class. He also placed fifth in the 165 pound class.

Kell was also awarded the Rick Pinkney Dedication Award.

The championship had the largest field ever, with 154 entries. Team Nova Scotia won the team trophy for the most points at the championship.