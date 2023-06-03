Gasoline Price to Rise Next Month as the Federal Carbon Tax is Implemented

Gas prices are going up next month.

The provincial government changed its fuel pricing regulations to ensure Nova Scotia is complying with federal carbon pricing measures.

Gas, diesel and home heating fuel costs will go up by about 14 to 17 cents a litre on July 1, because of the federal fuel charge, also known as the carbon tax.

The federal government is also putting a fuel producer carbon tax into effect July 1. This will require fuel producers and suppliers in Nova Scotia to make gas and diesel fuels cleaner by reducing their carbon content.